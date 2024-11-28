“Finally!” Toronto achieves its first away win

The Canadians set the tone in Louisiana in the final minutes before halftime and finally put the game away in the third period with a 31:17 victory. The Pelicans "shut down the zone, but from the second quarter onwards we hit our threes at a high percentage and also built a big lead thanks to good defense," said Pöltl. The Raptors made 21 of their 52 shots from beyond the arc (40.4 percent).