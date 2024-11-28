This new beer is brewed in Schleppe-Kurve

Brewing location secured for the future

Primusbräu is also the first filtered beer to be brewed directly in Klagenfurt's Schleppekurve brewery for many years. "The necessary filter installation was carried out in October. In addition to investing in the expansion of the site, we were also able to recruit a new employee for the brewing operation," says Kresse: "This means that Primusbräu and other varieties can continue to be produced in Klagenfurt in outstanding, filtered draught beer quality in the future." Anyone who would like to try the new Schleppe Primusbräu will soon have the opportunity to do so at the pub of their choice.