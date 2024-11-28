Location upgraded
This new beer is brewed in Schleppe-Kurve
With Primusbräu, Klagenfurt's Schleppe Brewery is launching a new flagship beer on the market that is brewed in the provincial capital and thus enhances the entire region. What's behind it?
The Schleppe Brewery has been cultivating the craft of brewing at the highest level in the Carinthian capital for more than 400 years. 60 employees there ensure that not only the Klagenfurt innkeepers but also the surrounding districts are supplied with the entire product range of Brau Union Österreich. But now the Carinthian beer experts are going one step further: with the new specialty beer Primusbräu, not only is a new flagship beer from the Schleppe brewery being launched on the market, but the entire Klagenfurt brewing location is being strengthened and upgraded.
Beer from our own spring with the best water
"The beer is named after our own spring, which rises in the Kreuzbergl nature reserve," says Werner Kresse, Regional Sales Director of Brau Union Austria. The spring is located underground between the Kreuzbergl quarry above the traditional Felsenkeller restaurant and St. Primus Church. "The spring is therefore shielded from environmental influences and has an optimum degree of hardness for beer production, which means that no further treatment of the water is necessary."
Brewing location secured for the future
Primusbräu is also the first filtered beer to be brewed directly in Klagenfurt's Schleppekurve brewery for many years. "The necessary filter installation was carried out in October. In addition to investing in the expansion of the site, we were also able to recruit a new employee for the brewing operation," says Kresse: "This means that Primusbräu and other varieties can continue to be produced in Klagenfurt in outstanding, filtered draught beer quality in the future." Anyone who would like to try the new Schleppe Primusbräu will soon have the opportunity to do so at the pub of their choice.
Bottom-fermented beer with a full-bodied taste experience
But we can already reveal this much: Primusbräu is a drinkable, bright yellow, bottom-fermented full-bodied beer with a pure/flowery head. The taste is dominated by balanced cereal aromas with a mild hop bitterness. The two Austrian hop varieties Aurora and Tradition together form a pleasant duet with mild citrus or orange aromas. All in all, a full-bodied, intense yet drinkable taste experience.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.