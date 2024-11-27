"Necessities"
Struggle for coalition: Mahrer points out red lines
Chamber of Commerce President Harald Mahrer calls for a reduction in non-wage labor costs from January 1, 2026. He opposes new taxes and the closure of half of all hospitals.
The KTM insolvency shows how deep the Austrian economy is in crisis. The earthquake in the Styrian election, in turn, illustrates how deep the citizens' existential fears run.
Economic Chamber President Harald Mahrer, who was part of the ÖVP team in the exploratory negotiations, is now going on the offensive and has set out demands for the new government.
"There are absolute necessities"
"There are absolute necessities without which no government has a right to exist." The "home-made structural problems" and the great "injustice that prevails in the country" must be eliminated. "There is no longer a big financial difference between those who could work but don't want to for no good reason - such as childcare or care work - and those people who can, want to and do work. That is a difficult poison cocktail," warns Mahrer.
"The golden age is over throughout Europe"
One red line is working hours: the Social Democrats in particular are considering "whether it would be possible to work less in the country is not open to discussion. We need to discuss how to work more in the country". The trend of "working part-time and tinkering on the side" must be stopped. "I don't understand why this has been allowed for so long."
- The willingness to perform should be increased with an incentive system. "This applies to working in retirement and overtime. We also need a rapid and substantial reduction in non-wage labor costs from the beginning of 2026. These are absolute must-haves, because Austrian products are great, but too expensive."
- Why are measures important? Because Austria is heading for a shortfall of 250,000 people on the labor market over the next 15 years due to retirements. "We will need immigration - but into the labor market and not into the social system." Mahrer is surprised, for example, that Austria allows people willing to work from the Western Balkan countries to travel through Austria via the guest worker route so that they can work in Bavaria, but that there is no comparable labor quota for Austria for these workers.
- At the same time, however, the state must make savings. SPÖ leader Babler is already talking about new taxes. Mahrer clearly rejects this idea. "New taxes are the solution if you don't want to do the work of sifting through expenditure. We can afford a number of luxuries. The money can be found to close the structural hole and to invest in the future."
- Mahrer calls on everyone - federal, state and local authorities - to finally recognize that "the golden age is over throughout Europe. Metaphorically speaking: seven traffic circles in every municipality are pointless. Instead, we need to set priorities," he appealed. "The population is getting older and older. It's absurd to think that half of all hospitals can be closed. We will have to invest in the health and care system." Investment in early childhood education is urgently needed so that grandchildren have opportunities for the future. Among the negotiators, Mahrer still misses "the common recognition of how critical the situation is".
"Some are flirting with the FPÖ's economic program"
Mahrer gives the Zuckerl coalition a 50:50 chance, the Federation of Austrian Industries is flirting with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl as a coalition partner. "Some people are flirting with the FPÖ's economic program because it has been partly copied by us and the Federation of Austrian Industries. But we should think two steps ahead. As an export nation, we earn six out of ten euros of our added value abroad. You can't close yourself off from that. This is also about the country's reputation."
