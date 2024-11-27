Struggle for coalition: Mahrer points out red lines

"Some are flirting with the FPÖ's economic program"

Mahrer gives the Zuckerl coalition a 50:50 chance, the Federation of Austrian Industries is flirting with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl as a coalition partner. "Some people are flirting with the FPÖ's economic program because it has been partly copied by us and the Federation of Austrian Industries. But we should think two steps ahead. As an export nation, we earn six out of ten euros of our added value abroad. You can't close yourself off from that. This is also about the country's reputation."