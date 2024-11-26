Manchester triage system to be further expanded

Since the spring, specially trained nursing staff have been assessing the condition of incoming emergency room patients at Dornbirn City Hospital and determining how urgently they need to be seen by a doctor first. An initial evaluation of the data shows that around 73 percent are classified as "normal". According to the Manchester Triage System (MTS), the first contact with a doctor should take place within 90 minutes. Around seven percent were classified as "non-urgent" and therefore had to expect waiting times of up to 120 minutes. Around 20 percent of patients who needed medical care "immediately" or "very urgently" had to wait considerably longer.