Drexler: "Pawn sacrifice"
People’s Party in tears after historic failure
The Styrian People's Party suffered a debacle in the state elections. According to the first projection, the black party with governor Christopher Drexler lost more than nine percentage points. Not even 27 percent means the worst result ever for the ÖVP in Styria.
When the first projection flickered across the screens shortly after 4 pm, there was dead silence in the packed ÖVP party headquarters on Karmeliterplatz in Graz. 26.6 percent lit up for the provincial governor's party - never before had there been a worse result in a provincial election. When the more than 35 percent for the Freedom Party appeared, a murmur went through the black ranks.
Many functionaries had tears in their eyes. The shock was written all over their faces. "These are very painful losses. We didn't manage to break the blue wave," said Provincial Councillor Werner Amon. He called the headwind for the People's Party "dramatic". "Breaking the Federal President's custom of not appointing the party with the most votes to form the government has also caused us enormous damage."
Nevertheless, the party's ranks were united. Amon did not want to comment further on a possible Obmann debate. "Respect for the voters demands that we wait for the final result first."
Drexler feels like a "pawn of the republic"
A little later, Governor Christopher Drexler also appeared before the officials. "We had imagined the evening differently," he said alongside his two daughters and wife Iris, who had tears in her eyes. For Drexler, the culprits for the bitter election defeat are in Vienna. "Federal politics dominated this election - it was more decisive than ever before. So a big thank you to Vienna. I feel a bit like a pawn of the Republic."
Resigning is not an issue for him: "I am already looking forward to the talks with the other parties in order to move Styria forward. The sun will shine on us again."
