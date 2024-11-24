People’s Party in tears after historic failure

Drexler feels like a "pawn of the republic"

A little later, Governor Christopher Drexler also appeared before the officials. "We had imagined the evening differently," he said alongside his two daughters and wife Iris, who had tears in her eyes. For Drexler, the culprits for the bitter election defeat are in Vienna. "Federal politics dominated this election - it was more decisive than ever before. So a big thank you to Vienna. I feel a bit like a pawn of the Republic."