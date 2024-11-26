Team Scheisse: Punk anarchy with plastic plants

Even in the united Team Scheisse, there are always unclear situations that lead to discussions. For example, when you're sick and not feeling well, but you know that you have three lucrative festival shows coming up, where you would lose a lot of money if you cancel. "That's a pressure that even we can't completely escape. But we get to the root of such problems and discuss everything. That way, nobody has to feel alone and think they have to make their own decisions." The whole surrounding is important to the band. "The crew travels with us in one car. I realize that big bands like Kraftklub have to tour differently and need several buses, but I find it hard to imagine. When a show is over and we're on the bus, I want to have a beer with everyone and not be physically separated." The continued success of Team Scheisse could mean that they have to move out of the cocoon in which they feel comfortable. "More important than the question of whether the fee is now 10,000 or a million euros is that we're having a great time. That's our top priority."