Despite the crisis: Styrians are not losing confidence

The parties' hopes for the future

We have also presented two future hopefuls from each party who are not yet in the limelight. Their visits to the "Steirerkrone" editorial office had different settings: Some came well briefed with the party's press spokesperson, others unaccompanied - they spoke more openly. In all cases, however, it was refreshing to interview politicians who are not subject to the communicative constraints of top candidates and cannot call up a repertoire of phrases at the touch of a button.