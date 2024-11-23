Cell phones at school: Ministry recommends rules

However, according to Saferinternet, even if there is a complete ban on cell phones at school, there must be rules for the "online spaces" used by the class, such as chat groups - for example, an agreement on who intervenes in unpleasant situations or when illegal content is shared. At the moment, there are no or hardly any such fixed online class representatives. "However, the school definitely has a duty to take action here," says Langhammer. After all, it is also a problem for the school if there are cases of cyberbullying or if NS messages are spread in class groups.