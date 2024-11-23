In new flyer
Cell phones at school: Ministry recommends rules
While some European countries such as Greece and Italy already have a ban on cell phones in schools and Styria is planning to introduce one for primary and secondary schools, Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) is calling for individual solutions on site.
In a current flyer, schools are now at least recommended a regulation. Student representatives and experts are also in favor of this, but cell phones should not be a taboo subject.
Schools must show pupils how to use cell phones sensibly through targeted use in lessons. At the same time, it is their task to address risks and dangers - such as effects on the ability to concentrate, unprotected access to violence or pornography, fake news or social isolation through social media - according to the ministry's recommendations.
Cell phones only as a teaching tool
While cell phones can be a "useful teaching tool" for reviewing material, understanding complex content, researching and critically questioning information on the internet with the guidance of teaching staff, the ministry says that teaching time should still be "generally a mobile phone-free time". According to the ministry, many schools therefore have "cell phone garages" where cell phones are switched off or kept in flight mode during lessons.
In order to regulate the use of cell phones, the ministry suggests, in addition to the house rules, class contracts, for example, which are drawn up together with the pupils. If lessons are disturbed by cell phones, the school rules also state that they can be taken away by the teacher until the end of the lesson. The recommendations also advocate the promotion of cell phone time-outs. Proper use by pupils and the whole class "deserves recognition".
"Mobile phones must not become a taboo subject"
"Of course, every school needs its own rules," says federal school spokesperson Mira Langhammer from the ÖVP-affiliated Pupils' Union, who also believes that educational institutions have a duty. However, these must be discussed in such a way that they are suitable for everyone and also differ depending on the age group, she emphasized to the APA. At the same time, she calls for schools to provide information. "In our opinion, cell phones should not become a taboo subject in schools, but rather the exact opposite."
From Langhammer's point of view, it is generally best to keep your hands off smartphones in elementary school. The ban should then be relaxed at secondary level 1 (mainly middle school and lower secondary school), for example by allowing teachers to incorporate cell phones into lessons. However, young people "do need clear rules, which must be agreed depending on the school location", emphasized Langhammer. For example, it could be agreed that cell phones remain switched off in the school bag during the day.
However, in vocational middle and secondary schools, AHS upper secondary schools and vocational schools, the Federal Pupils' Council appeals to pupils to take responsibility for their own use: they should be able to use their cell phones as much as they deem appropriate during breaks and put them away independently during lessons. "This is an important skill that you will definitely need later in (professional) life," says Langhammer.
Regulations also for class chats
The experts at Saferinternet also advocate regulating the use of cell phones in schools - whether through a ban on cell phones or clear behavioral agreements. According to the organization, many schools have already introduced regulations that come close to a ban since pupils at secondary level 1 were given digital devices and cell phones are no longer required as digital aids in lessons. Often, use is also restricted during the break so that young people can spend more time together.
However, according to Saferinternet, even if there is a complete ban on cell phones at school, there must be rules for the "online spaces" used by the class, such as chat groups - for example, an agreement on who intervenes in unpleasant situations or when illegal content is shared. At the moment, there are no or hardly any such fixed online class representatives. "However, the school definitely has a duty to take action here," says Langhammer. After all, it is also a problem for the school if there are cases of cyberbullying or if NS messages are spread in class groups.
