Men’s slalom in Gurgl, LIVE from 10.30 am

The spirit of the triple victory

In Levi, the Austrians experienced a debacle with Adrian Pertl in 15th place as the best. "We have to, we should deliver. But there's no point in burying our heads in the sand just yet," said head coach Marko Pfeifer. "We'll continue to keep calm, and we won't let anything come up from the outside." Instead, he recalled the previous year. "We should take the spirit of the triple victory with us," said Pfeifer. "A podium would be a great thing."