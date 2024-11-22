Both teams went into the game in Amstetten with winning streaks, but Vienna's streak was maintained thanks to Boateng. The 24-year-old put the Viennese side ahead in the 5th minute and, after Charles-Jesaja Herrmann equalized (6th) following a scramble shortly before the break, added two goals for Vienna. First he had an easy run after a Bumbic feed (40'), then after Amstetten lost the ball in their own penalty area, Boateng was again in the right place, reacted quickly and scored his tenth goal of the season to take the lead in the scoring charts.