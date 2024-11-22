2nd League
Kelvin Boateng has fired Vienna to their fifth win in a row and second place in the 2nd Football League, at least temporarily. The center forward from Ghana single-handedly made the difference in Friday's 3-1 away win at SKU Amstetten with three goals before the break.
SV Ried, who are currently in second place, will host Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz at 20:30. League leaders Admira host FC Liefering on Saturday (2.30pm).
Both teams went into the game in Amstetten with winning streaks, but Vienna's streak was maintained thanks to Boateng. The 24-year-old put the Viennese side ahead in the 5th minute and, after Charles-Jesaja Herrmann equalized (6th) following a scramble shortly before the break, added two goals for Vienna. First he had an easy run after a Bumbic feed (40'), then after Amstetten lost the ball in their own penalty area, Boateng was again in the right place, reacted quickly and scored his tenth goal of the season to take the lead in the scoring charts.
SK Rapid II conceded a 1-0 home defeat against SKN St. Pölten and are now without a win in five games. Winfred Amoah took advantage of coordination problems in the green and white defense to score the decisive goal (59'). St. Pölten were short-handed from the 72nd minute onwards after Christoph Messerer was shown a yellow card, but were not denied their fifth successive away win.
Sturm victorious in the derby: Kiedl's triple pack
In the Styrian derby, Sturm Graz II won 4:0 at SV Lafnitz. The outstanding player on the pitch was Peter Kiedl with three goals. Firstly, he converted a penalty (19th) and then, just before the break, he scored again dryly after a wonderful assist from Jacob Hödl (45.+1). In the 68th minute, Lafnitz defender Florian Freissegger found his way into his own goal, and a totally unsuccessful clearance by the Lafnitz goalkeeper finally allowed Kiedl to score goal number three (87').
ASK Voitsberg celebrated their third win of the season with a 4:0 (2:0) in Floridsdorf at FAC and moved three points clear of the bottom of the table. Philipp Zuna (7th) and Kevin-Prince Milla (35th), son of Cameroon legend Roger Milla, put the promoted team 2:0 ahead with a lob. After the break, Julian Halwachs (58) and Dominik Kirnbauer (81) added two headers from a corner kick.
