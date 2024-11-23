"Arch enemy" is coming
Contract terminated! This striker is leaving the WAC
In the Bundesliga, the WAC is eager for revenge against Altach on Sunday - and President Dietmar Riegler will welcome his "arch-enemy". The Lavanttal team's contract with a striker has been terminated and one of the two test pilots has already left. Coach Didi Kühbauer relies on the "idiot saying". . .
Shovels! The coaching team led by head coach Didi Kühbauer had to do this yesterday - because the training pitches at the Lavanttal Arena were full of snow. Very exemplary. On Sunday, WAC will be keen to take revenge for the 2-0 defeat in Altach. "We want to put that right, but we certainly won't shoot them out of the stadium - because in terms of performance, they've sold well recently!" says Didi. In terms of results, it was rather poor: Altach haven't won in ten games!
When asked about the goal in the remaining three games before the winter break, Kühbauer says: "Not losing is the most important thing - but of course I would like to see more. But I have to pull out the old idiot saying here: We look from game to game!"
The Altach match will also be particularly explosive for Dietmar Riegler - because of referee Harald Lechner! He will be refereeing a match in the Lavanttal for the first time again after he reported the WAC president on September 30, 2023 (2:1 against LASK), who was then banned for five games - now there's a reunion with the "arch-enemy". . .
Contract with Morgenstern terminated
Michael Morgenstern will no longer be playing for Wolfsberg. The 18-year-old was signed to a two-year contract plus option in January under former coach Manni Schmid - but this has now been terminated. "Morgi" made 30 appearances in the Bundesliga.
Tape gone, Bennetts still on trial
A return to Carinthian League club Lendorf is now on the table for the soon-to-be high school graduate. "There are also offers from the regional league," says dad Michi Morgenstern senior. Test player Edigno Tape is gone, Keanan Bennetts is still being looked at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
