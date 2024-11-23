Contract terminated! This striker is leaving the WAC

Shovels! The coaching team led by head coach Didi Kühbauer had to do this yesterday - because the training pitches at the Lavanttal Arena were full of snow. Very exemplary. On Sunday, WAC will be keen to take revenge for the 2-0 defeat in Altach. "We want to put that right, but we certainly won't shoot them out of the stadium - because in terms of performance, they've sold well recently!" says Didi. In terms of results, it was rather poor: Altach haven't won in ten games!