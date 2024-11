“Men know where to hit a woman”

"It's not women who should pay attention to how to make the world safer for them, we should focus more on the perpetrators," says Martina Gabriel, Head of the Carinthian Department for Women and Gender Equality. Under the UN campaign "Orange the World", buildings will be lit up in bright orange between November 25 and December 10 to draw attention to violence against women. In Carinthia, the Women's Department is organizing numerous events as part of the "16 Days against Violence against Women and Girls".