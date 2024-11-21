Worry lines are growing! Starting eleven debut for Bayern?

So if Neuer is not fit in time, Peretz is set to make his starting debut for the record champions. No reason for Kompany to be nervous, as the Belgian emphasizes. "Daniel is ready, I have no doubts about that." He then added with a broad grin: "He's also done very well for his national team in the last two games, unfortunately also against Belgium". The young Israeli impressed in the Nations League games against Belgium and France and is now keen to play for Bayern.