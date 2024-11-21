Next failure fixed
Worry lines are growing! Starting eleven debut for Bayern?
The personnel situation at Bayern Munich remains tense - especially in the goalkeeper position. Daniel Peretz could make his Bundesliga debut in the starting eleven against Augsburg on Friday (8.30pm). Meanwhile, there are concerns about Sven Ulreich, who is missing for "private reasons".
There is still a big question mark over whether regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will play. "Manuel got a stitch in his ribcage, but we still hope it's not that bad and that he can play tomorrow. But we'll have to wait and see how things go in training today," explained Bayern coach Vincent Kompany on Thursday.
Strong performances in the Nations League
Meanwhile, it is clear that his regular replacement, Sven Ulreich, will not be available against Augsburg. "Sven is missing for personal reasons," Kompany announced and explained that he and the club would not be giving any further details. They asked for the player's privacy to be accepted.
So if Neuer is not fit in time, Peretz is set to make his starting debut for the record champions. No reason for Kompany to be nervous, as the Belgian emphasizes. "Daniel is ready, I have no doubts about that." He then added with a broad grin: "He's also done very well for his national team in the last two games, unfortunately also against Belgium". The young Israeli impressed in the Nations League games against Belgium and France and is now keen to play for Bayern.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
