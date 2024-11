No one supported the FPÖ’s motion of no confidence

After elections, a transitional government always continues, said SPÖ deputy leader Julia Herr. The FPÖ was continuing the election campaign instead of putting forward constructive proposals. "Just because the FPÖ is not part of it is a problem. That's a bit childish." The Freedom Party had proposed setting up a government of experts for a few weeks. NEOS Club leader Nikolaus Scherak does not find this practicable. He also denied that the government did not have a majority. After all, four out of five parliamentary groups had now rejected the motion of censure.