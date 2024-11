What’s in store for the internet under Trump’s administration

The blueprint for this is provided by the so-called "Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise", better known as "Project 2025" - a concept paper of more than 900 pages that caused quite a stir in the run-up to the US election. It was conceived and written by the arch-conservative think tank Heritage Foundation with the aim of enabling Donald Trump to make an orderly "transition" to the next presidency and quickly turn his own Republican visions into reality.