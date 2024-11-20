The WAC is testing a former Tottenham talent

After three days off, WAC started the countdown to the last three autumn games, which are immensely important in the battle for the "Top 6", under very good auspices on Tuesday, especially the Sunday home duel against Altach: "Rookie" Erik Kojzek, out of action since the beginning of October with a torn ligament in his ankle, as well as David Atanga (fiber tear in a difficult area) took part in training again for the first time and have the green light from the doctors! Maybe it'll work out for Sunday, "otherwise we'll definitely have more options for the last two games," said coach Kühbauer, breathing a sigh of relief.