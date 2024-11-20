Played for Tottenham
The WAC is testing a former Tottenham talent
Two test pilots are currently on trial at the Lavanttal Bundesliga club. One of them played for Premiere League club Tottenham and German Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach. Austria Klagenfurt's test pilot, meanwhile, is returning to Viktoria Berlin. .
After three days off, WAC started the countdown to the last three autumn games, which are immensely important in the battle for the "Top 6", under very good auspices on Tuesday, especially the Sunday home duel against Altach: "Rookie" Erik Kojzek, out of action since the beginning of October with a torn ligament in his ankle, as well as David Atanga (fiber tear in a difficult area) took part in training again for the first time and have the green light from the doctors! Maybe it'll work out for Sunday, "otherwise we'll definitely have more options for the last two games," said coach Kühbauer, breathing a sigh of relief.
Ex-Tottenham talent on trial
Until the weekend, two test pilots are still trotting along with the Wolves: Left-footed Keanan Bennetts (25), a London-born left-footer who came through the youth ranks at Tottenham, has been looking for a club since the summer. In the 2020/21 season, he made five appearances in the German Bundesliga for Borussia Mönchengladbach. This was followed by spells at Ipswich (then in England's 3rd division) and Darmstadt (2nd division/D). He was relegated from Germany's 2nd division with Wehen Wiesbaden in the previous season. Edigno Tape (23) has also been without a club since the summer. The winger (most recently with Azam FC/Tanzania) flew in from the Ivory Coast via Vienna.
Austria test pilot back with Viktoria Berlin
At Austria Klagenfurt, Saturday at Leader Sturm at work, Tobias Koch (thigh) returns to team training today. Test player Oleg Skakun, who spent three days on trial last week, is back at his regular club Viktoria Berlin. The Ukrainian made a good impression and will continue to be monitored in Berlin
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
