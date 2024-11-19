“Project of the century” for Sturm is now on track

At the moment, the promotion of young talent is carried out as a soccer academy at the HIB Liebenau site. The three women's teams train on the grounds of Post SV Graz. This no longer meets the requirements for an adequate training infrastructure - at the same time, license requirements are no longer fulfilled. The move was virtually unavoidable. With the construction of a modern training center in Puntigam, the women's teams and young players will soon have a new home.