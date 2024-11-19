G20: Minimum consensus on Ukraine and the Middle East

Only a general reference is made to "the human suffering and the negative additional effects of the war", for example on food and energy security. The Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 is also not mentioned in the document. In the declaration, the "Group of 20" now expresses concern about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in Lebanon. Humanitarian aid must be urgently expanded and the protection of the civilian population strengthened - a clear message to Israel. The G20 also reaffirmed the Palestinians' right to self-determination and an "unwavering commitment" to a two-state solution.