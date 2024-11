Compulsory school-leaving certificate: When you are a top earner

More than half a million employees in Austria - 509,471 to be precise - have compulsory schooling as their highest educational qualification. For the first time, we list the income at which you belong to the top earning ten, 20, 30 etc. percent in this group. percent. The figures are also available separately for full-time and part-time employees. In addition, renowned remuneration expert Conrad Pramböck gives three tips on how to increase your salary even without a higher formal qualification. And he explains what it means in terms of income to complete more than just compulsory schooling.