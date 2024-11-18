Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sobotka lashes out

Scolding for Rosenkranz: “Held hostage by Kickl”

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 06:00

Former National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) has strongly criticized his controversial successor Walter Rosenkranz from the FPÖ. He is "being held hostage" by Herbert Kickl.

0 Kommentare

Not even the feisty former ÖVP National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka has managed to do this: to cause a stir at the very first meeting of the National Council presidency.

Greens: "Absolutely intolerable situation"
The Greens in particular want to limit the responsibilities of the new parliamentary leader Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ). As President of the National Council, the fraternity member is not only officially the "second man in the state", but also Chairman of the National Fund for Victims of the Nazi Regime.

The "second man in the state" has had to put up with a lot of criticism since taking office - and it is by no means getting any quieter. (Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)
The "second man in the state" has had to put up with a lot of criticism since taking office - and it is by no means getting any quieter.
(Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)

For the Greens, this is an "absolutely intolerable" situation. Despite all the criticism Sobotka has received in office, he has always been praised for his fight against anti-Semitism. In the "Krone" interview, he shares his doubts about Walter Rosenkranz.

"Krone": Mr. Sobotka, Walter Rosenkranz has been in office for a month and criticism of his understanding of his office is growing. Shouldn't Rosenkranz be given a grace period?
Wolfgang Sobotka: I judged Walter Rosenkranz by his balanced inaugural speech. He declared that he was a team player and that he wanted to be the president of all 183 MPs. I don't see that yet. Imagine if I had received Viktor Orbán in Parliament and only invited Karl Nehammer and August Wöginger to talk to Orbán and then the EU flag had been missing from the official photos. The Republic would have been on fire.

Are you implying that the criticism wasn't loud enough?
It could have been a bit louder. Because there's no question of Rosenkranz being independent. He is playing the provocateur who is being held hostage by FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. He doesn't want to take note of the decisions that have been made. 

Which decisions do you mean specifically?
I hear that he wants to question the new seating arrangement in the plenary chamber, which was decided by four parties. He is also planning to reduce the popular guided tours through Parliament and he also wants to reduce the lighting in the House.

How do you know about Rosenkranz's plans?
This is being reported from within Parliament. 

How could Parliament oppose this?
The parties can pass resolutions that there should be no restrictions. 

Isn't it wrong to immediately demonize Rosenkranz?
He behaved very insensitively on Pogrom Remembrance Day (9 November). Reducing the lighting in parliament is an external matter, I don't mind it being reduced, but if he continues like this, he will only leave scorched earth in his wake and he will attack the substance of parliamentarianism.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Ida Metzger
Ida Metzger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf