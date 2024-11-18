Scolding for Rosenkranz: “Held hostage by Kickl”

"Krone": Mr. Sobotka, Walter Rosenkranz has been in office for a month and criticism of his understanding of his office is growing. Shouldn't Rosenkranz be given a grace period?

Wolfgang Sobotka: I judged Walter Rosenkranz by his balanced inaugural speech. He declared that he was a team player and that he wanted to be the president of all 183 MPs. I don't see that yet. Imagine if I had received Viktor Orbán in Parliament and only invited Karl Nehammer and August Wöginger to talk to Orbán and then the EU flag had been missing from the official photos. The Republic would have been on fire.