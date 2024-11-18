Sobotka lashes out
Scolding for Rosenkranz: “Held hostage by Kickl”
Former National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) has strongly criticized his controversial successor Walter Rosenkranz from the FPÖ. He is "being held hostage" by Herbert Kickl.
Not even the feisty former ÖVP National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka has managed to do this: to cause a stir at the very first meeting of the National Council presidency.
Greens: "Absolutely intolerable situation"
The Greens in particular want to limit the responsibilities of the new parliamentary leader Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ). As President of the National Council, the fraternity member is not only officially the "second man in the state", but also Chairman of the National Fund for Victims of the Nazi Regime.
For the Greens, this is an "absolutely intolerable" situation. Despite all the criticism Sobotka has received in office, he has always been praised for his fight against anti-Semitism. In the "Krone" interview, he shares his doubts about Walter Rosenkranz.
"Krone": Mr. Sobotka, Walter Rosenkranz has been in office for a month and criticism of his understanding of his office is growing. Shouldn't Rosenkranz be given a grace period?
Wolfgang Sobotka: I judged Walter Rosenkranz by his balanced inaugural speech. He declared that he was a team player and that he wanted to be the president of all 183 MPs. I don't see that yet. Imagine if I had received Viktor Orbán in Parliament and only invited Karl Nehammer and August Wöginger to talk to Orbán and then the EU flag had been missing from the official photos. The Republic would have been on fire.
Are you implying that the criticism wasn't loud enough?
It could have been a bit louder. Because there's no question of Rosenkranz being independent. He is playing the provocateur who is being held hostage by FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. He doesn't want to take note of the decisions that have been made.
Which decisions do you mean specifically?
I hear that he wants to question the new seating arrangement in the plenary chamber, which was decided by four parties. He is also planning to reduce the popular guided tours through Parliament and he also wants to reduce the lighting in the House.
How do you know about Rosenkranz's plans?
This is being reported from within Parliament.
How could Parliament oppose this?
The parties can pass resolutions that there should be no restrictions.
Isn't it wrong to immediately demonize Rosenkranz?
He behaved very insensitively on Pogrom Remembrance Day (9 November). Reducing the lighting in parliament is an external matter, I don't mind it being reduced, but if he continues like this, he will only leave scorched earth in his wake and he will attack the substance of parliamentarianism.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.