Major project underway
Xaver Schlager becomes a landlord – and will soon be fit again!
Exciting major project by Xaver Schlager! In his home town of St. Valentin, the Leipzig and ÖFB star presented what the "Dorfrichter" restaurant, which he will run with Wolfgang Engelberger, will look like. The 27-year-old also spoke about missing out on the European Championship and the road back after his cruciate ligament rupture.
Construction site inspection on Saturday at the "Dorfrichter" in St. Valentin. "The inn is like my return from injury: the basic structure is in place, the finishing touches are still missing," smiles Xaver Schlager. The soccer star, who is under contract with Leipzig, is on his way back after suffering a torn cruciate ligament in May. And who is now joining the innkeepers! Together with Wolfgang Engelberger, he acquired the "Dorfrichter", which is being rebuilt and is expected to open and run itself in April.
Bar with soccer broadcasts
How did it come about? "There is life after soccer. A hotel project in Vienna has become superfluous - and we are rooted in St. Valentin," says Schlager about the major project: a restaurant for young and old, including a bar where soccer is shown. Then Xaver, who will "certainly be spontaneously bartending in the pub from time to time", will be back in the picture. "The knee is stable and can take a lot." He is already taking part in some team training again, but he cannot give an exact comeback date.
"It will hurt in ten years"
It is clear that the time was not easy. "I followed everything at the European Championships, it wasn't that difficult, I don't think it will hurt for another ten years. Because now there are new opportunities for major events, but at some point you'll realize that this only happened once. But I really missed the time with the boys," says Schlager. What he says about the issue surrounding the transfer of ÖFB managing director Neuhold: "I have my opinion, but I won't make it public. Some things should be discussed internally." In any case, he is optimistic and confident ahead of the Nations League match against Slovenia on Sunday: "The Slovenians are a strong opponent, but the boys will get the job done!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
