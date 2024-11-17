Xaver Schlager becomes a landlord – and will soon be fit again!

"It will hurt in ten years"

It is clear that the time was not easy. "I followed everything at the European Championships, it wasn't that difficult, I don't think it will hurt for another ten years. Because now there are new opportunities for major events, but at some point you'll realize that this only happened once. But I really missed the time with the boys," says Schlager. What he says about the issue surrounding the transfer of ÖFB managing director Neuhold: "I have my opinion, but I won't make it public. Some things should be discussed internally." In any case, he is optimistic and confident ahead of the Nations League match against Slovenia on Sunday: "The Slovenians are a strong opponent, but the boys will get the job done!"