Two victims in Villach
Beating in front of disco: unknown man let his fists do the talking
A painful experience for two night owls in the Drau town: the duo were attacked and injured by a currently unknown thug outside a disco. The perpetrator fled the scene and a manhunt is underway!
It is not known exactly what the initial verbal altercation was about. What is certain, however, is that one word led to another in front of the disco early on Sunday morning - until one of the brawlers snapped and punched his direct opponent in the face. The first victim's glasses were also broken in the process.
The 20-year-old's friend noticed this and bravely rushed to his aid. But at the same time, the 22-year-old also felt the aggression and fist of the attacker painfully and had to take a brutal blow to the face. The suspect then fled the scene.
Investigators are hoping for surveillance footage
Both victims had to be transported to Villach hospital by ambulance - and were unable to give the police any clues about the wanted perpetrator during initial questioning. No witnesses could be found at the scene either. Now the investigators are hoping for useful footage from the video surveillance camera in the hunt for the thug.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
