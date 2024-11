Judo ace Dengg wins another gold medal!

"That shows that you can never give up, you always have to give 100 percent. Then you will be rewarded in the end," beamed Elena Dengg. However, she was not the only Austrian judoka to win a medal in Poland. Magamed Borchashvilli won bronze in the 81 kilogram category. The 21-year-old Viennese defeated the Czech Petr Mlady in the small final. "I believed in this medal 100 percent. This victory is incredibly important to me."