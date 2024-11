Crisis without end: How jobs could be saved now

"Many employees don't know whether they will still have a job on Monday, which is causing uncertainty" - with this statement, Mattighofen's mayor Daniel Lang gives a deep insight into how close the measures at the motorcycle manufacturer are to many. Anyone who comes to the town cannot avoid KTM: whether directly in the center with the museum, the KTM Motohall, or then at the headquarters and the production halls or also at the logistics and training locations in the surrounding area.