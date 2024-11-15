Commotion on construction site
Alarming find: suspicious object discovered
On Thursday afternoon, a sensational discovery was made in Vienna that attracted the attention of security forces and experts. In the area of Rechte Bahngasse, a construction worker came across a suspicious object that resembled a grenade during ongoing work.
The construction worker immediately alerted the relevant authorities. Explosives experts and the demining service were then called to the site. After a detailed examination, the experts confirmed that the object found was indeed a thrower grenade from the Second World War.
Short-term closure to pedestrian traffic
Immediate protective measures were taken to ensure the safety of local residents and passers-by. Pedestrian traffic in the vicinity of the discovery site was closed at short notice and the demining service was also called to safely recover the grenade. After identification, the grenade was professionally removed and secured by the demining service.
What to do in the event of a suspicious discovery
- If you find objects suspected of containing explosives or war material, make a note of the location and move to a safe distance
- Call 133 or 112 immediately
- Do not move or manipulate objects suspected of containing explosives or war material
This procedure is standard practice when war relics are found in order to ensure controlled and safe disposal or defusing. Despite the short-term disruption to pedestrians, a potential hazard was quickly and effectively removed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.