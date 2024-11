Salzburger Sparkasse merges with Erste Bank

Salzburger Sparkasse was once almost wholly owned by the City of Salzburg. Due to massive financial problems, the City of Mozart initially sold 70 percent to Erste Bank in 1996, followed by the remaining shares five years later. According to Wirtschaftscompass, Salzburger Sparkasse generated almost 112 million euros (EBT) in 2023, with total assets amounting to 8.03 billion euros. The company employs around 540 people.