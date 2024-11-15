Ilzer departure: Jürgen Säumel ready for the “ride”

With Günther Neukirchner, he would have an experienced man at his side who has already coached Sturm twice (after Milanic and Vogel) as interim coach and has not lost any of his three games. He has the best record of all the black "emergency helpers": Thomas Hösele has lost three times (after El Maestro), Markus Schopp (after Hyballa) has lost five out of six games. Thomas Kristl was very successful after Foda, remaining unbeaten six times with only one defeat, just like Mandi Steiner, who lost once after Ludescher, remained undefeated five times.