Ilzer departure: Jürgen Säumel ready for the “ride”
The departure of Sturm's successful coach Christian Ilzer seems to be a done deal. Two former captains are ready to take over on an interim basis. They are hoping for a successful performance á la Günther Neukirchner.
This is what the last training session under Christian Ilzer looked like! After a 2-0 win in an internal test match in front of 15 "kibitzers" in Messendorf, in which the injured leading wolves Stankovic and Wüthrich were also present, the Sturm coach sent his squad off for a long weekend. Next training session on Monday!
After the session, Ilzer signed autographs but did not make any official statements about his (very likely) transfer to Hoffenheim: "It would be disrespectful to say anything officially when tough negotiations are going on behind the scenes," said the coach.
Fact: Amateur coach Jürgen Säumel and his assistant Michael Madl were close to Ilzer's side on the sidelines yesterday. The two former Sturm captains will be in charge of the double-winning squad on an interim basis in the event of the successful coach's quick departure until the new sporting leadership is permanently on board.
The probable procedure: The new Sturm sporting director could be presented next week, followed by the new head coach and his new assistants. Uwe Hölzl, Dominik Deutschl and Marco Angeler will accompany Ilzer to Germany.
It remains to be seen how many of the remaining competitive matches before Christmas (Klagenfurt, Girona, Altach, WSG Tirol, Lille) the interim manager will be in charge of - the fact is: Jürgen Säumel is ready! The 40-year-old from Neumarkt has gained a lot of experience abroad as an active player (FC Turin, Brescia, Duisburg), was assistant coach under Schopp in Hartberg, with the ÖFB team under Foda, coach of the two-man teams of WAC and Sturm and is currently successful in the Youth League.
With Günther Neukirchner, he would have an experienced man at his side who has already coached Sturm twice (after Milanic and Vogel) as interim coach and has not lost any of his three games. He has the best record of all the black "emergency helpers": Thomas Hösele has lost three times (after El Maestro), Markus Schopp (after Hyballa) has lost five out of six games. Thomas Kristl was very successful after Foda, remaining unbeaten six times with only one defeat, just like Mandi Steiner, who lost once after Ludescher, remained undefeated five times.
Storm's interim coach
Thomas Hösele (3 games)
Günther Neukirchner (3 games)
Markus Schopp (6 games)
Thomas Kristl (7 games)
Manfred Steiner (6 games)
August Rumpf (3 games)
Robert Pflug, who took over Sturm twice (after Fraydl and Starek), said in the stands on Thursday: "A difficult situation at the moment - no mistakes are allowed now."
But club insiders see a possible Ilzer successor in a good position: Sturm has every chance of winning another double, the team (which will soon be led by Wüthrich and Stankovic again) is very talented, has a lot of sales potential and is not yet at its peak.
