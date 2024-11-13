Child abuser sentenced to prison again

Exact description led to the perpetrator

It was May 10 when the accused became aware of the laughing children. "Do you want to play an exploratory game with me?" the 63-year-old asks at first. At the time, the pupils had no idea that the grandpa was actually a disgusting sex offender. "The accused pulled down their pants and first performed masturbation movements on the children. He then asked them to satisfy each other," explained public prosecutor Julia Berchtold in her opening statement. The man then flees, but can be arrested at home a short time later based on the exact description of the victims.