Braving rain and storms on 5000-kilometer run

Everyone in the east of Austria can still remember the rain of the century and the storm in September. Everyone who was able to stay at home was happy. Shamita Achenbach-König spent 16 hours a day running around Vienna's Joseph Kainz Park during her run, which started on September 9: "The streets were completely empty. It felt like a non-stop shower. I changed every two hours because everything was wet despite my rain jacket and poncho. Of course you think about stopping. Even without such capricious weather conditions, the mental strain is enormous. But thanks to my many helpers, I was able to pull it off."