Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Wiener Park:

Braving rain and storms on 5000-kilometer run

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 14:32

Over 200 marathons, numerous ultra runs, over 100,000 kilometers in total. A Viennese cellist is one of Austria's most extreme athletes. Shamita Achenbach-König recently completed a 5,000 kilometer run in a Viennese park in 49 days, defying the five-day "deluge" in September.

0 Kommentare

Everyone in the east of Austria can still remember the rain of the century and the storm in September. Everyone who was able to stay at home was happy. Shamita Achenbach-König spent 16 hours a day running around Vienna's Joseph Kainz Park during her run, which started on September 9: "The streets were completely empty. It felt like a non-stop shower. I changed every two hours because everything was wet despite my rain jacket and poncho. Of course you think about stopping. Even without such capricious weather conditions, the mental strain is enormous. But thanks to my many helpers, I was able to pull it off."

The team, which was made up of friends from Austria, Germany, Holland, France, Poland, Bulgaria and Ireland, kept setting up the supply tent. Shamita's husband Stephan, first violinist with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, then rebuilt it a little and made it weatherproof.

From September 12 to 16, she also braved the "deluge" and the storm. (Bild: Zur Verfügung gestellt)
From September 12 to 16, she also braved the "deluge" and the storm.
(Bild: Zur Verfügung gestellt)

His wife got up at 4.00 a.m. every day and then ran from 4.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. before bathing and massages were on the program. Achenbach-König was on the road for 49 days and nine hours, consuming 14 pairs of shoes and thousands of calories a day. In the evening she had a warm meal, and during the run she fortified herself with mango, papaya, blueberries and special gingerbread with lots of nuts and oil: "My dear husband bought up the supplies in the health food stores in Vienna."

"It was a run for peace"
Why would anyone undertake such a 3100-mile (5000-kilometer) run? Achenbach-König, who also created an elaborate YouTube video of her running adventure (see below), says: "It was a run for peace in the world. We decorated and painted the route accordingly. My great inspiration is Sri Chinmoy, who dedicated his entire life to peace." The Indian was a well-known meditation teacher. The cellist explains: "He believed that meditation would bring peace to the world and that running is a dynamic form of meditation."

Already run over 100,000 kilometers
Achenbach-König has also used the power of meditation to run from Vienna to Bregenz, Paris, Heidelberg and St. Petersburg. He has also run over 200 marathons and numerous other ultra competitions. In total, Shamita has already run over 100,000 kilometers, including training.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf