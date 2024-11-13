In Wiener Park:
Braving rain and storms on 5000-kilometer run
Over 200 marathons, numerous ultra runs, over 100,000 kilometers in total. A Viennese cellist is one of Austria's most extreme athletes. Shamita Achenbach-König recently completed a 5,000 kilometer run in a Viennese park in 49 days, defying the five-day "deluge" in September.
Everyone in the east of Austria can still remember the rain of the century and the storm in September. Everyone who was able to stay at home was happy. Shamita Achenbach-König spent 16 hours a day running around Vienna's Joseph Kainz Park during her run, which started on September 9: "The streets were completely empty. It felt like a non-stop shower. I changed every two hours because everything was wet despite my rain jacket and poncho. Of course you think about stopping. Even without such capricious weather conditions, the mental strain is enormous. But thanks to my many helpers, I was able to pull it off."
The team, which was made up of friends from Austria, Germany, Holland, France, Poland, Bulgaria and Ireland, kept setting up the supply tent. Shamita's husband Stephan, first violinist with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, then rebuilt it a little and made it weatherproof.
His wife got up at 4.00 a.m. every day and then ran from 4.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. before bathing and massages were on the program. Achenbach-König was on the road for 49 days and nine hours, consuming 14 pairs of shoes and thousands of calories a day. In the evening she had a warm meal, and during the run she fortified herself with mango, papaya, blueberries and special gingerbread with lots of nuts and oil: "My dear husband bought up the supplies in the health food stores in Vienna."
"It was a run for peace"
Why would anyone undertake such a 3100-mile (5000-kilometer) run? Achenbach-König, who also created an elaborate YouTube video of her running adventure (see below), says: "It was a run for peace in the world. We decorated and painted the route accordingly. My great inspiration is Sri Chinmoy, who dedicated his entire life to peace." The Indian was a well-known meditation teacher. The cellist explains: "He believed that meditation would bring peace to the world and that running is a dynamic form of meditation."
Already run over 100,000 kilometers
Achenbach-König has also used the power of meditation to run from Vienna to Bregenz, Paris, Heidelberg and St. Petersburg. He has also run over 200 marathons and numerous other ultra competitions. In total, Shamita has already run over 100,000 kilometers, including training.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.