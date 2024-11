ÖFB team in Kazakhstan: duo missing, Schlager in goal

Trauner, who has been plagued by injury problems time and again, will be rested as a precautionary measure. The central defender from Feyenoord Rotterdam should be available for the home game against Slovenia on Sunday. "The risk would have been too great," said Rangnick, referring to the seven-hour journey. According to the German, the central defense is also sufficiently well-staffed. Kevin Danso is likely to start alongside Philipp Lienhart in Almaty.