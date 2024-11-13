"Moments of Taste"
Voucher book promotes local gastronomy
In challenging times for the gastronomy industry, it's about more than just enjoyment. On Tuesday, award-winning chefs Toni Mörwald, Marcus Duchardt and Thomas Reinisch, together with gastronomy experts, presented "Moments of Taste" at Viva la Mamma in Vienna's city center, a voucher book that brings the best of Austrian gastronomy to life.
As a tribute to Austria's fine cuisine, gastronomy and industry experts want to send a strong signal for the power of collaboration with the "Moments of Taste" book, as they emphasized at the presentation of the voucher book on Tuesday. Renowned award-winning chefs such as Toni Mörwald, Marcus Duchardt and Thomas Reinisch are involved in the project, which aims to draw attention to the gastronomy industry and provide guests with culinary experiences.
"This initiative is more than just a book; it's a platform that brings people together - restaurateurs who support each other and food lovers who want to experience the best of Austrian cuisine"
Franz Bernthaler, Culinarius-Geschäftsführer und Initiator des Projekts
The common goal: the three partners Culinarius (gastronomy consulting), House of Viva (hospitality marketing and branding) and handverlese experts want to create a win-win model with "Moments of Taste", "which supports both restaurateurs and guests", as stated on Tuesday. The unique format would encourage consumers to experience and promote local gastronomy even in difficult times.
"I am delighted to be part of this cooperation because I am firmly convinced that we are stronger together."
Toni Mörwald, 4 Hauben- und Sternekoch
The voucher book, limited to 5,000 copies and printed in a high-quality design, brings together over 100 toque-awarded and gourmet restaurants and makes it possible to enjoy top cuisine at affordable conditions throughout the coming year: for the price of one menu, two people can share a 3 to 6-course experience - in all participating restaurants.
From dignified country inns to stylish city center restaurants - the book offers a cross-section of the country's best cuisine. The voucher book, which is now available for 129 euros, is worthwhile even if you visit just two restaurants, as was demonstrated at the presentation in Vienna's city center. The limited edition of 5,000 copies makes it "a coveted collector's item for all those who want to experience Austria's cuisine in all its variety and sophistication", the initiators are convinced.
"With campaigns such as the Moments of Taste guide, we reach new visitors in a targeted manner. The wide distribution of this platform helps everyone to bring the diversity and quality of Austrian gastronomy - in the city and the country - to a wide audience."
Marcus Duchardt, 3 Haubenkoch, Restaurant Duchardt
Daniel Serafin, Director of the St. Margarethen Quarry Opera, emphasized to the invited guests at Viva la Mamma that it was particularly important to him to support this project, "because it promotes precisely this bridge between sensual enjoyment and artistic inspiration." And Thomas Reinisch, 2 award-winning chef at Thomas im Johanneshof, is convinced that projects such as "Moments of Taste" support the restaurant industry in "bringing our sustainable cuisine to a new audience."
Anyone who appreciates good food will certainly be delighted with the new culinary initiative and the chance to discover first-class restaurants at a reasonable price. And Christmas is just around the corner and with it the annual search for the best presents for family and friends.
