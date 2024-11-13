Voucher book promotes local gastronomy

Vorteilswelt
13.11.2024

In challenging times for the gastronomy industry, it's about more than just enjoyment. On Tuesday, award-winning chefs Toni Mörwald, Marcus Duchardt and Thomas Reinisch, together with gastronomy experts, presented "Moments of Taste" at Viva la Mamma in Vienna's city center, a voucher book that brings the best of Austrian gastronomy to life. 

As a tribute to Austria's fine cuisine, gastronomy and industry experts want to send a strong signal for the power of collaboration with the "Moments of Taste" book, as they emphasized at the presentation of the voucher book on Tuesday. Renowned award-winning chefs such as Toni Mörwald, Marcus Duchardt and Thomas Reinisch are involved in the project, which aims to draw attention to the gastronomy industry and provide guests with culinary experiences.

From left to right: Franz Bernthaler, Klemens Brugner, Elena Vacano, Thomas Reinisch, Marcus Duchardt, Christian Smolibowksi, Michael Dvoracek (Bild: Culinarius)
From left to right: Franz Bernthaler, Klemens Brugner, Elena Vacano, Thomas Reinisch, Marcus Duchardt, Christian Smolibowksi, Michael Dvoracek
(Bild: Culinarius)
Zitat Icon

"This initiative is more than just a book; it's a platform that brings people together - restaurateurs who support each other and food lovers who want to experience the best of Austrian cuisine"

Franz Bernthaler, Culinarius-Geschäftsführer und Initiator des Projekts

The common goal: the three partners Culinarius (gastronomy consulting), House of Viva (hospitality marketing and branding) and handverlese experts want to create a win-win model with "Moments of Taste", "which supports both restaurateurs and guests", as stated on Tuesday. The unique format would encourage consumers to experience and promote local gastronomy even in difficult times.

Zitat Icon

"I am delighted to be part of this cooperation because I am firmly convinced that we are stronger together."

Toni Mörwald, 4 Hauben- und Sternekoch

The voucher book, limited to 5,000 copies and printed in a high-quality design, brings together over 100 toque-awarded and gourmet restaurants and makes it possible to enjoy top cuisine at affordable conditions throughout the coming year: for the price of one menu, two people can share a 3 to 6-course experience - in all participating restaurants.

According to the initiators, at a price of 129 euros, the book pays for itself with a visit to just two restaurants. (Bild: Culinarius)
According to the initiators, at a price of 129 euros, the book pays for itself with a visit to just two restaurants.
(Bild: Culinarius)
Exclusive 2for1 vouchers give buyers the chance to enjoy a menu of three to six courses for two people for the price of one - in the country's best restaurants. (Bild: Culinarius)
Exclusive 2for1 vouchers give buyers the chance to enjoy a menu of three to six courses for two people for the price of one - in the country's best restaurants.
(Bild: Culinarius)
From left to right: Marcus Duchardt, Thomas Reinisch, Christian Smolibowksi, Toni Mörwald, Elena Vacano, Franz Bernthaler, Michael Dvoracek, Klemens Brugner (Bild: Culinarius)
From left to right: Marcus Duchardt, Thomas Reinisch, Christian Smolibowksi, Toni Mörwald, Elena Vacano, Franz Bernthaler, Michael Dvoracek, Klemens Brugner
(Bild: Culinarius)
from left to right: Christian Smolibowksi, Elena Vacano, Franz Bernthaler, Michael Dvoracek (Bild: Culinarius)
from left to right: Christian Smolibowksi, Elena Vacano, Franz Bernthaler, Michael Dvoracek
(Bild: Culinarius)

From dignified country inns to stylish city center restaurants - the book offers a cross-section of the country's best cuisine. The voucher book, which is now available for 129 euros, is worthwhile even if you visit just two restaurants, as was demonstrated at the presentation in Vienna's city center. The limited edition of 5,000 copies makes it "a coveted collector's item for all those who want to experience Austria's cuisine in all its variety and sophistication", the initiators are convinced.

Zitat Icon

"With campaigns such as the Moments of Taste guide, we reach new visitors in a targeted manner. The wide distribution of this platform helps everyone to bring the diversity and quality of Austrian gastronomy - in the city and the country - to a wide audience."

Marcus Duchardt, 3 Haubenkoch, Restaurant Duchardt

Daniel Serafin, Director of the St. Margarethen Quarry Opera, emphasized to the invited guests at Viva la Mamma that it was particularly important to him to support this project, "because it promotes precisely this bridge between sensual enjoyment and artistic inspiration." And Thomas Reinisch, 2 award-winning chef at Thomas im Johanneshof, is convinced that projects such as "Moments of Taste" support the restaurant industry in "bringing our sustainable cuisine to a new audience."

from left to right: Franz Bernthaler and Toni Mörwald (Bild: Culinarius)
from left to right: Franz Bernthaler and Toni Mörwald
(Bild: Culinarius)

Anyone who appreciates good food will certainly be delighted with the new culinary initiative and the chance to discover first-class restaurants at a reasonable price. And Christmas is just around the corner and with it the annual search for the best presents for family and friends.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

