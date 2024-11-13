Voucher book promotes local gastronomy

From dignified country inns to stylish city center restaurants - the book offers a cross-section of the country's best cuisine. The voucher book, which is now available for 129 euros, is worthwhile even if you visit just two restaurants, as was demonstrated at the presentation in Vienna's city center. The limited edition of 5,000 copies makes it "a coveted collector's item for all those who want to experience Austria's cuisine in all its variety and sophistication", the initiators are convinced.