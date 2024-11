Jannik Sinner also wins against Taylor Fritz

Big points go to Sinner

Even De Minaur, who is still winless, is not yet completely out of the race. However, it seems very likely that Sinner will be able to do what is necessary to advance to the semi-finals, as he was too cool-headed against Fritz. The really important points went to the world number one, as he made up for a 0:30 deficit on his own serve at 3:3 in the second set.