At the age of 19! Real jewel has to end his career

"I tried everything"

In September 2022, the promising talent suffered a serious injury against Celtic Glasgow's youth team. Since then, the Spaniard has tried everything to make a comeback. "Over the last two years, I've fought with all my strength, both physically and mentally, and tried everything in my power to be able to enjoy this sport again, but it wasn't possible to recover," says the 19-year-old, giving an insight into his time of suffering.