Serious injury
At the age of 19! Real jewel has to end his career
More than two years ago, Real talent Marc Cucalon suffered a serious injury in a Youth League match and has been fighting for a comeback ever since. But now it's clear: the Spaniard must end his career! The 19-year-old announced this in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday.
"After several complications, this injury has forced me to make the difficult decision to say goodbye to soccer, at least in the way I had always dreamed of," explained Cucalon in his emotional message.
"I tried everything"
In September 2022, the promising talent suffered a serious injury against Celtic Glasgow's youth team. Since then, the Spaniard has tried everything to make a comeback. "Over the last two years, I've fought with all my strength, both physically and mentally, and tried everything in my power to be able to enjoy this sport again, but it wasn't possible to recover," says the 19-year-old, giving an insight into his time of suffering.
So now he feels the time has come to say goodbye to a future in professional soccer. "But don't get me wrong: it's not a sad farewell at all. After all, I think I've had a real privilege to be part of the best club in the world and to have lived a dream," says Cucalon, who is at peace with his decision.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
