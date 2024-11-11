At prime time
Putin channel showed nude photos of Melania Trump
The Russian state TV channel Rossija 1 dedicated a program to Donald Trump's election victory in the USA - and blatantly made fun of the future First Lady's modeling past. They showed her nude photos from "GQ" magazine in the segment.
"Now that Melania Trump's husband has finally won, she is preparing to move into the White House for a second time," explained the presenter of the "60 Minutes" program. However, no pictures from her first term as First Lady were shown, but a revealing photo shoot from the year 2000 that Melania Trump had done for a men's magazine.
Excerpts from the program "60 Minutes":
Melania lolling on carpet with US coat of arms
"The future First Lady lies in a negligee on furs. The magazine features Melania's sexy photos near a private jet and inside the plane. In one of the shots, the model wears only her underwear and lies on a blue carpet with the US coat of arms," Popow describes the photos. His wife and co-presenter can hardly contain her laughter. "It's as if the editors-in-chief of the men's magazine had known something about their model's future earlier," summarizes the TV spokesman.
The Slovenian-born model was 29 years old at the time the photos were taken. The pictures were taken in Trump's private plane, among other places. Five years after the photo shoot, the two got married in Florida.
Melania Trump made it clear on X how she sees her nude photos:
The fact that the state-controlled broadcaster is reporting on Trump in this way can be interpreted as a demonstration of power by the Russian president. The re-elected US President Donald Trump has yet to respond.
Ex-model is proud of nude pictures
Melania Trump recently defended her nude photos on the X platform. She proudly stands behind her work as a nude model. "Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body? Throughout history, master artists have revered the human figure and evoked deep emotion and admiration," she asked in the video.
However, it was unclear why she chose the time to make herself right for the nudes. In the end, the pictures were no longer an issue in public.
