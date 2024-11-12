Art lovers fear cultural crime against mosaic

"When Küffer-Fritz was alive, back in the 1980s or 1990s, he took me into his confidence and guided me from the weekly Saturday market on Domplatz directly to his work of art, which he then proudly showed me. It glistened beautifully in the sun," recalls Krone reader Monika S.. The great master assured her that the design was his and that someone else had executed the meter-long work of art exactly according to his ideas.