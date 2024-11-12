Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mural disappears

Art lovers fear cultural crime against mosaic

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 06:00

Stone by stone, a mosaic in St. Pölten is being "devoured" by gray-black polystyrene panels. The work, which is falling victim to the energy transition, may even be the work of a well-known artist. 

0 Kommentare

"When Küffer-Fritz was alive, back in the 1980s or 1990s, he took me into his confidence and guided me from the weekly Saturday market on Domplatz directly to his work of art, which he then proudly showed me. It glistened beautifully in the sun," recalls Krone reader Monika S.. The great master assured her that the design was his and that someone else had executed the meter-long work of art exactly according to his ideas.

Piece by piece, the work of art is covered up. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Imre Antal)
Piece by piece, the work of art is covered up.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Imre Antal)

Shoddy insulating panels conceal art
Austria's Küffer expert and owner of the richest collection of the increasingly valuable Wilhelmsburg painter (1911 - 2001), art patron Josef Renz, does not want to commit himself to who actually worked on the façade back then. The "hunter of lost treasures" does express his regret that an important work for the state capital is being completely covered up by flimsy insulating panels - made of polystyrene to boot. 

Zitat Icon

Art in public spaces is always valuable. Because it enriches the grey urban everyday life with colorful splashes of color in every respect.

Josef Renz (Bild: Gabriele Moser)

Josef Renz, Kunstmäzen

Bild: Gabriele Moser

The residents' decision
The city council's culture department credibly assures us that everything has been done to preserve the mosaic, which supposedly depicts (albeit abstractly) scenes from St. Pölten. However, the tenants had opted for thermal insulation and thus the energy cost-saving option. Renz: "With good will, both would probably have been possible."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf