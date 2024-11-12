Barcelona girls also give boys a run for their money

"Has already given everything"

There were cries of joy from the "Wolves" after the draw for the premier class this year. Not because they were expecting anything, of course. "But because it's an honor to play against such a team," said Mädl. If the SKN gets the expected "wadschn", there will at least be a souvenir. "I'd like to have Hansen's jersey. But it will be difficult to swap," laughs Valentina. "Each of our players only has one away kit." Hopes of a sensation are dimmed: Mattner, Zver, Klein and Wenger have now joined the six St. Pölten players who have been injured so far. Schulte: "What a shame, they would have deserved this experience."