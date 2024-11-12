St. Pölten's opponents
Barcelona girls also give boys a run for their money
The Barcelona women's soccer team has won four championships and two Champions League titles in a row, and has the world's best female soccer player in Aitana Bonmati in its ranks. On Tuesday, St. Pölten's women will have to stand up to her. But the Barca girls are already giving everyone a fright - even boys.
"We've worked hard for this moment. And the girls will probably need to take circulatory drops after the game," said team manager Tanja Schulte, who knows exactly what awaits her St. Pölten players at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Tuesday (18:45, live on DAZN).
Barcelona are the ultimate in women's soccer, winning four championships and two Champions League titles in a row. They have also reached the final of the Premier League four times (!) in a row in recent years. Six of Barça's players came from the Spanish team that became world champions in Sydney in 2023. "We know each other perfectly. Many of us played there almost from memory," said midfield star Aitana Bonmati, who recently became a world footballer - just like last year.
Speaking of the Ballon d'Or, second (Hansen) and third (Paralleuelo) place in this year's voting also went to Spain's league leaders. A total of five players were in the top 10. SKN attacker Valentina Mädl enthuses: "This is the biggest game of my career so far."
Even the boys are afraid of the Barca girls. In 2018, the U-12 girls were integrated into the boys' league: The girls became champions straight away without defeat. Bilbao and Real Madrid quickly followed suit.
"Has already given everything"
There were cries of joy from the "Wolves" after the draw for the premier class this year. Not because they were expecting anything, of course. "But because it's an honor to play against such a team," said Mädl. If the SKN gets the expected "wadschn", there will at least be a souvenir. "I'd like to have Hansen's jersey. But it will be difficult to swap," laughs Valentina. "Each of our players only has one away kit." Hopes of a sensation are dimmed: Mattner, Zver, Klein and Wenger have now joined the six St. Pölten players who have been injured so far. Schulte: "What a shame, they would have deserved this experience."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
