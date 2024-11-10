Two fires kept Vienna’s fire brigade on its toes on Sunday

An opposite case occurred in Felberstraße in Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus. In the early hours of the morning, a room fire broke out on the second floor of an old apartment building for unknown reasons. When the fire department arrived, thick smoke was already billowing out of two apartment windows on the second floor. The entire stairwell was also very smoky. The fleeing tenant left the door to his apartment open when he left.

Four people rescued via windows

The firefighters extinguished the fire via the stairwell using a fire hose and breathing apparatus. At the same time, the turntable ladder was deployed to bring four people to safety outside via the windows. Eight more people were rescued from inside the building using escape filter hoods. Extensive ventilation measures were then required throughout the building.