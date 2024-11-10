Ouch cheek: A price shock threatens at the dentist

"We have to do things we're not even allowed to do"

It is the fear of no longer being able to get a job in the industry as a "traitor" that makes Renate B. ask for anonymity. She describes herself as a mouthpiece for her colleagues from all over Austria: "I've heard of assistants who have to do oral hygiene without any additional training. Patients come in and complain that the treatment hurts and that they bleed a lot. You don't know whether it was done by someone who is trained to do it or whether the dentist wants to save money."