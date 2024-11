New sightings! These inventions have it all

Asian students make themselves comfortable in small cabins, prototypes illustrate the ideas of various inventors and service providers offer their contacts and experience - at the IENA in Nuremberg, the largest German-speaking inventors' fair, the "Krone" was able to get an idea of future major developments for itself. The one by Niklas Lunger, who made a pedal-powered seat bike out of thin wooden slats, is not one of them. "I only do this alongside my job as a programmer. Of course, I'd like to do inventing full-time," says the shaggy-haired Viennese.