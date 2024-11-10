So much Rapid is in Austria Klagenfurt

Pacult confident

In the last six encounters, there have been two wins, three draws and only one defeat (0:1 at home!). The last time they lost at Rapid was on 9 April 2023 with a 3-1 defeat. "We've always been well organized against Rapid recently and have fought well. Of course, we have to do that again. It's always difficult in Vienna, and they're on a good run this time," said coach Peter Pacult. He is one of five ex-Rapidlers at Austria.