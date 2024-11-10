"Tiger" in safety
Robot rescues exhausted tomcat from sewer pipe
The importance of inspecting sewers was demonstrated in a dramatic case in Bad Waltersdorf (Styria), where seven-year-old tomcat "Tiger" was stuck in a pipe. Fortunately, his desperate meowing called helpers to the scene. A sewer robot finally rescued the velvet paw from its life-threatening situation.
A lot of things end up in wastewater that don't really belong there, as sewer TV inspector (the correct technical term) Gerhard Kornschober experiences almost every day. Together with his assistant Kai Müller, the East Styrian works for Herbst Entsorgungs GmbH from Rohr near Hartberg, locating damage in local sewers, among other things.
The company has been a point of contact for demolition work, the collection of hazardous waste and problematic materials as well as recycling for many years. It also inspects the sewers. "And a lot of things are thrown in there that shouldn't be there," say Kornschober and Müller. From laid power lines and oil to microfiber cloths and gravel.
"Water is pushed into the houses"
"Gravel and soil in particular are a big problem," emphasizes Kornschober. Some of the pipes are 90 percent full of it. "And at some point the limit is reached. No more flow is possible." In addition, the pipes are often under-dimensioned. "Then the rainwater drain is overloaded and pushes the water into the houses."
That's why maintenance is particularly important. With their sewer robots, the TV inspectors can see even the smallest crack or break. "It can then be measured using a laser." This is because leaking pipes can cause considerable damage - including to the fabric of buildings. Both private individuals and local authorities hire the inspectors, who are also working on digitizing the sewers.
Fire salamander family rescued
But it's not just soil and waste that mistakenly ends up in the pipes; the Styrians are also repeatedly called out to rescue animals. "Last time we rescued a large family of fire salamanders," says Gerhard Kornschober. But most often it is curious velvet paws that get lost in the sewer system.
In Bad Waltersdorf, tomcat "Tiger" was recently rescued at the last second. The red mouse hunter had been missing for 40 hours before the owners heard his desperate meowing from a sewage pipe. At first, the firefighters tried to unblock the pipe by hand. But it was only with the help of the TV inspection vehicle that they were able to locate the cat with the robot, which has an integrated camera, at a depth of 20 meters.
After two hours, the fascinating machine was able to "push" "Tiger" out of the pipe unharmed, but completely exhausted and soaked. His owners were overjoyed.
Vehicle costs as much as a house
By the way, what does such a state-of-the-art Mercedes bus cost? "About as much as a detached house," smiles Kornschober. However, due to the high demand, a second one is currently being purchased. Assistant Kai Müller will be able to take over the old one after passing his test in Vienna, while his boss will get the new one.
