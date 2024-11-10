Robot rescues exhausted tomcat from sewer pipe

In Bad Waltersdorf, tomcat "Tiger" was recently rescued at the last second. The red mouse hunter had been missing for 40 hours before the owners heard his desperate meowing from a sewage pipe. At first, the firefighters tried to unblock the pipe by hand. But it was only with the help of the TV inspection vehicle that they were able to locate the cat with the robot, which has an integrated camera, at a depth of 20 meters.