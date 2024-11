An explosive turnaround? Why the Zuckerl coalition is shaky

There are not even any concrete negotiations about the "Zuckerl" coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, but it already seems to be shaking. One reason for this is that the next round of exploratory talks, scheduled for Monday, will determine the next steps and also discuss the involvement of other parties. And as reported several times, the ÖVP and SPÖ have different ideas when it comes to finding partners.