Man seriously injured
Tyrol: Wooden slats drill into hand and forearm
Serious accident at work in Imst, Tyrol, on Thursday! A 64-year-old man wanted to remove a wooden jam from a machine. As a result, two slats drilled into his hand and arm. The emergency doctor had to be called out.
The serious accident occurred at around 7.30 pm. The 64-year-old was busy loading wooden boards into a machine at a timber company. The machine is used to automatically produce small wooden slats.
The 64-year-old went to a colleague at work, who in turn alerted the emergency services.
Ein Sprecher der Polizei
Worker wanted to remove wood jam
A wood jam occurred, which brought production to a standstill. "The worker opened the machine and wanted to remove the wood jam," said the police. One of the boards broke. As a result, a slat drilled into the man's hand and another into his forearm.
Emergency doctor and ambulance provided first aid
The 64-year-old went to a work colleague, who in turn alerted the emergency services. An emergency doctor and the ambulance carried out first aid. The worker - with the two slats in his hand and arm - was then taken to Zams Hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
