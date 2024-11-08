Long series comes to an end at the tournament of records

The 2001 ATP Finals in Sydney were considered a special event for many years. Not because Llyeton Hewitt triumphed. But because for 23 years it was to be the last tournament for the best eight players of the year without one of the "big three". In other words, without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. This phenomenon will occur again this year in Turin - Nadal will end his career at the Davis Cup in Málaga from November 24, while Federer, who has won the finals six times, has already done so. And defending champion Djokovic, the record winner with seven titles, would have qualified but withdrew due to injury.