ATP Finals in Turin
Long series comes to an end at the tournament of records
For the first time since 2001, neither Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic nor Rafael Nadal will be at the ATP Finals. Jannik Sinner wants to crown his outstanding season at his home event.
The 2001 ATP Finals in Sydney were considered a special event for many years. Not because Llyeton Hewitt triumphed. But because for 23 years it was to be the last tournament for the best eight players of the year without one of the "big three". In other words, without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. This phenomenon will occur again this year in Turin - Nadal will end his career at the Davis Cup in Málaga from November 24, while Federer, who has won the finals six times, has already done so. And defending champion Djokovic, the record winner with seven titles, would have qualified but withdrew due to injury.
Prize money higher than ever
Which means that all eyes will be on the new generation in the 20,000-capacity Pala Alpi Tour Arena from Sunday. This will be led by Jannik Sinner - who won two Grand Slams this year, won a total of seven titles and was the first Italian to become world number one. And can crown his dream year in his home country. "The season was already incredible. But the finals in Italy are a very special tournament for me and it's a goal to win it."
The 23-year-old, who recently had to withdraw from the Masters in Paris-Bercy due to a stomach virus, regrets Djokovic's withdrawal ("We'll miss him"), but says: "There are eight great players there too."
They are not only competing for a lot of world ranking points (200 per group win, another 400 for reaching the final, another 500 for the title), but also for a lot of money: 14.18 million euros will be paid out in Turin this year. If a player wins all three of his group matches and then the semi-finals and final, there will be 4.54 million euros up for grabs - never before has there been so much for a title on the ATP Tour, not even at one of the four Grand Slams.
In addition to Sinner, who will face Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and debutant Alex de Minaur in the group stage, the path to the title will probably lead through Carlos Alcaraz (winner of the French Open and Wimbledon) and Sascha Zverev, who has already won the finals twice and arrives as the winner of the Masters in Paris-Bercy. The two have already clashed in the group and will also meet Casper Ruud and Djokovic's replacement Andrej Rublev.
