Josh.: The showmaster of the domestic pop sector

What remains are happy faces

Otherwise, Josh. does little differently than he would do at the WUK or the Gürtellokal B72, where he once sold a mere 180 concert tickets at the start of his career. Due to the unspectacular and shirt-sleeved manner of the frontman and his band, the performance on such a large stage sometimes seems a little half-baked. Of course, it's a question of budget, but a little more fuss and frippery would have been possible for this unique day in his career - especially as the joy of movement is endless. But what the trappings don't do, the songs do. "Nur nicht von dir" and "Ich gehör repariert" provide the more contemplative moments, the new single "Tickets für Oasis" celebrates its Vienna premiere and the grand finale, including the breakthrough hit "Cordula Grün", "Geht noch was" and "Wenn ich heut bei dir bleib", breaks all the dams in the hall. What remains are happy faces on and in front of the stage - and a checklist of what can be tweaked for the next big show.