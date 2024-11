Daughter revived by AI 18 years after murder

Drew Crecente last spoke to his daughter Jennifer Ann on February 14, 2006 - Valentine's Day. One day later, the 18-year-old schoolgirl was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend. He was later sentenced to 35 years in prison. Jennifer's father, meanwhile, founded a non-profit organization in his daughter's name the same year she was murdered to prevent violence in teenage relationships and has routinely monitored any media coverage of her ever since.