A magnificent view in the Alpstein region

Type: long mountain tour for experienced hikers Duration: five and a half to six and a half hours Requirements: good physical condition, sure-footedness Equipment: ankle-high mountain boots with good tread soles, hiking poles (especially for the descent), layered clothing suitable for the weather, day rucksack with snack and drink, hiking map (available at the valley station)

Refreshment stops on the mountain: Hoher Kasten revolving restaurant, Staubern mountain inn, Bollenwees mountain inn, Plattenbödeli mountain inn on the Sämtisersee lake

Arrival: This is easily possible by public transport from Bregenz, but you will need to allow more time than if you travel by car. First take the train to Appenzell and from there take the bus (B23) to Weissbad, then the B192 line to the valley station of the gondola in Brülisau.

Notes: The parking lot at the valley station is subject to charges, the parking machine only accepts Swiss coins, otherwise you have to pay by cell phone app (beware of roaming charges). PubliCar Appenzell is a flexible on-demand bus service - the journey is booked via the PubliCar app or online.

Current information on train times and the condition of the hiking trails can be found at: www.hoherkasten.ch