A magnificent view in the Alpstein region
The Alpstein mountain range is one of the best-known hiking areas in eastern Switzerland. The Hohe Kasten (1794 meters) with its striking television tower at the summit is visible from almost everywhere in the Ländle.
Although the starting point of today's tour is across the border, it is clearly visible from the entire Rhine Valley and Walgau region: the Hohe Kasten in Appenzell, Switzerland. The 72-metre-high Swisscom transmission tower at the summit is particularly striking. The mountain is part of the Appenzell Alps and is located in the Alpstein hiking area. One major advantage is that the cable car, which runs from the village of Brülisau up to the Hoher Kasten every 20 minutes, is in operation throughout the off-season, opening up a wide range of touring options. From the mountain station, you have direct access to the only revolving restaurant in Eastern Switzerland, which offers its guests a 360-degree panoramic view. At weekends, many day-trippers enjoy a mountain breakfast in this unique setting (booking essential).
Tour information
Type: long mountain tour for experienced hikers Duration: five and a half to six and a half hours Requirements: good physical condition, sure-footedness Equipment: ankle-high mountain boots with good tread soles, hiking poles (especially for the descent), layered clothing suitable for the weather, day rucksack with snack and drink, hiking map (available at the valley station)
Refreshment stops on the mountain: Hoher Kasten revolving restaurant, Staubern mountain inn, Bollenwees mountain inn, Plattenbödeli mountain inn on the Sämtisersee lake
Arrival: This is easily possible by public transport from Bregenz, but you will need to allow more time than if you travel by car. First take the train to Appenzell and from there take the bus (B23) to Weissbad, then the B192 line to the valley station of the gondola in Brülisau.
Notes: The parking lot at the valley station is subject to charges, the parking machine only accepts Swiss coins, otherwise you have to pay by cell phone app (beware of roaming charges). PubliCar Appenzell is a flexible on-demand bus service - the journey is booked via the PubliCar app or online.
Current information on train times and the condition of the hiking trails can be found at: www.hoherkasten.ch
Several trails lead directly from Hoher Kasten into the Alpstein region, where you will find three mountain lakes, 24 mountain inns and the densest network of hiking trails in Switzerland. From easy walks to challenging mountain tours, there is something for everyone.
Folds of rock once formed the Alpstein
The area is characterized by numerous limestone formations, which makes it particularly attractive for those interested in geology. The rocks were once formed in a primeval sea, as evidenced by fossilized shells, corals and sea urchins.
Today's hiking tip involves a fairly long route and is more suitable for experienced hikers. It covers a total distance of around 18 kilometers and involves several steep climbs. The tour can be shortened or modified as desired and is intended to provide an overview of the scenic highlights.
From the starting point at the cable car mountain station, follow the signposts and hike along the mountain ridge for around one and a half to two hours, steadily ascending and descending to Staubern. There is also a small cable car station and a mountain inn. Here you can take a break and enjoy the view of the sea of fog in the Rhine Valley from a deckchair. Along the entire route, incomparable views and a fantastic mountain panorama are offered at regular intervals, making the tour a special experience. Strengthened, the route then continues from Staubern in the direction of Saxerlücke. The Hochhus, the Kreuzberge and the view of the Sämtisersee and later the Fählensee provide impressive impressions along the way.
There are numerous lakes along the route
At the Saxerlücke, which is reached in just over an hour, the descent to Lake Fählensee begins. This body of water lies at the rear of the south-eastern part of the two longitudinal valleys of the Alpstein massif, in a very narrow valley between the Bollenwees mountain inn and the Zwingli Pass, nestled between Hundsteingrat and Roslen-Saxer First. The lake has an underground outlet and the water eventually emerges again in the Rhine Valley. At its deepest point, the Fählesee is 31 meters deep.
During a short break, you can enjoy the wonderful view of the water before setting off in the direction of the Sämtisersee. This section has only moderate ascents and descents and finally leads through a charming alpine area with rustic huts and extensive meadows.
The Alpine chough
Alpine choughs can be observed flying on the Hoher Kasten, especially in the summit area. This bird species belongs to the raven family. Its pitch-black plumage, red legs and yellow beak are striking. The species can also be recognized by its acrobatic soaring flight and whistling calls, as mentioned above. In general, the vocalizations of the alpine chough sound more melodious and softer than those of other corvid species and usually consist of short syllables. The birds live very sociably, they move in flocks and occasionally breed in colonies. They build their nests in rock niches between April and June. The range of the Alpine chough today covers a relatively narrow band that stretches across the mountains of the southern Palearctic (parts of Europe, North Africa and Asia). Its preferred habitat is extensive, open areas in mountainous and alpine environments. The alpine chough is an omnivore and its diet consists largely of berries. However, the described jackdaw species is opportunistic in its diet and readily consumes other types of food, including small vertebrates, bird eggs and human waste. Alpine choughs are therefore frequently found in mountain villages, ski resorts and mountain inns, especially in winter.
The name of the nearest lake, the Sämtisersee, is derived from the neighboring Alpe Sämtis, which is documented as early as the 15th century as "Alp Zemtis". The water level of the lake is subject to strong fluctuations, sometimes even drying out completely during periods of low precipitation. If the water freezes during the winter months, the temperature in the depression in which the Sämtisersee is located can drop to minus 30 degrees Celsius on certain days.
Follow the signposts to the so-called Plattenbödeli, where there is also an inn. From there, you descend steeply via the Brüeltobel into the valley. From the exit of the Tobel, you have the option of taking the public bus back to Brülisau or walking past scattered farmsteads back to the parking lot at the valley station.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
