70-year-old fell to her death shortly before the summit

On the way with her husband

Mountain rescuers from St. Gilgen, the ÖAMTC rescue helicopter C6 and the Libelle police helicopter as well as an Alpine police officer were deployed. Despite a doctor who happened to be present, all help came too late. The emergency doctor from the C6 was only able to determine that the woman had died. The accident victim, who had been out with her husband, was rescued by the police helicopter team with the help of a rope and flown down into the valley.