Heidi Klum almost stole the show from Prince William

Climate protection a big topic for royals

The Prince of Wales, who shared many impressions of the evening on Instagram, spoke to the BBC beforehand about how he and his family are also thinking about how they can contribute to climate protection. "Every family tries to do everything they can to help the environment. We go through all the basics of recycling and making sure we minimize water usage and turn the lights off when we leave the house and so on," the 42-year-old explained.