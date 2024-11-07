At the Earthshot Prize
Heidi Klum almost stole the show from Prince William
Prince William didn't bring his beautiful wife Princess Kate to the Earthshot Prize in South Africa. But another beauty almost stole the show - model Heidi Klum.
Before the big award ceremony on Wednesday evening, Prince William spoke for the first time about Kate's health and revealed not only that she had been "just incredible" over the past year, but that she was "doing really well" after the end of her chemotherapy.
Klum with a fiery appearance
However, Kate did not attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony in South Africa. Instead, William had the support of none other than Heidi Klum.
And as usual, the 51-year-old made quite a sensational appearance. In a one-shoulder dress in a fiery red-orange, the "Germany's Next Topmodel" boss was clearly the eye-catcher on the red carpet.
In addition to Heidi, other stars also posed for a photo with the heir to the throne. 'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev and top model Winnie Harlow also accepted William's invitation to South Africa.
Climate protection a big topic for royals
The Prince of Wales, who shared many impressions of the evening on Instagram, spoke to the BBC beforehand about how he and his family are also thinking about how they can contribute to climate protection. "Every family tries to do everything they can to help the environment. We go through all the basics of recycling and making sure we minimize water usage and turn the lights off when we leave the house and so on," the 42-year-old explained.
He continued: "And we make sure that what we do in the environment makes sense. I think every family has those conversations. You just try to do what you can."
In Cape Town, Prince William presented the winners of the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award he established. Five projects will each receive funding of one million pounds (1.2 million euros).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
