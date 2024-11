Trade fair for connoisseurs and gourmets

From 8 to 10 November (daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.), around 150 exhibitors will be offering everything a gourmet's heart desires at the Oberwart Exhibition Center. "Whether from southern Burgenland, the Waldviertel or from another ten nations, far beyond the borders of Austria. Each region brings its own history and its own taste. "It is the stories behind the products that we want our customers to experience. The trade fair is a real pleasure trip," says Tuider.